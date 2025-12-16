Romance authors celebrate Jane Austen's literary legacy on her 250th birthday

Here & Now‘s Robin Young celebrates Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with Diana Quincy and Nikki Payne, two romance authors who contributed to the new book “Ladies In Waiting: Jane Austen’s Unsung Characters.”

Book excerpt: ‘Ladies in Waiting’

By Diana Quincy and Nikki Payne

From the book “Ladies in Waiting: Jane Austen’s Unsung Characters” published by Gallery Books, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC. “Lace and Larceny” copyright © 2025 by Nikki Payne. Printed by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR