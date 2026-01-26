Bishop Mariann Budde on clergy activism in Minneapolis

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C., the Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde. She traveled to Minneapolis last week along with other faith leaders and is speaking out against the surge of immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Last year, she gave a sermon following President Trump’s inauguration, and she asked him to have mercy on people who are scared and defend immigrants.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR