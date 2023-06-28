Detroit, Chicago and the Midwest blanketed by wildfire haze from Canada

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is smothering U.S. cities like Detroit, Chicago and Pittsburgh. Air quality warnings are in effect across the Midwest as officials warn of hazardous conditions.

Here's what we're following:

Wildfires continue to rage across Canada, with more than 19 million acres burned so far.

See what areas are most impacted by the smoke.

Here's how to check the air quality in your area.

For more on the impact of the Canadian wildfires on air quality across the US, head over to NPR's live updates for the latest.

Newsrooms from across the NPR Network contributed to this coverage.

