Oceans of Pink

About the documentary

Highlights the rise in popularity of dragon boat racing among breast cancer survivors across Florida and the participation in the sport among Hispanic women. A sequel to two earlier WLRN documentaries about the birth of dragon boat racing in South Florida, the film follows the efforts of Miami boat leader Kim Bonomo, herself a survivor, to expand the movement with new teams throughout the state and her campaign to make Florida the host of the Fourth International Participatory Dragon Boat Festival.

It’s an emotional journey that tells the stories of several Latina women diagnosed with advanced stage cancer and their desperate struggle for survival. Their stories speak to a widespread problem in the Hispanic population where women tend to seek breast mammography much later than other groups, which results in them being less likely to be diagnosed in the earliest stages of breast cancer.

The stories build to the international race event in Sarasota, the first of its kind in the United States. Thousands of survivors from around the globe celebrate the sisterhood of dragon boaters, a community of support that is helping women overcome the challenges of cancer.

