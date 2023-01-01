About the documentary

Weird Florida Roads Less Traveled is a one-hour documentary about the darker, offbeat and downright weird side of Florida, where ancient mysteries and legends reside. From Key West to the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll travel the highways, byways and even down a few back roads in search of the Sunshine State’s weirdest and wackiest places. We will chronicle this sightseeing adventure with Charlie as our guide into Florida’s unknown world of weird where viewers will discover a different kind of tourist destination.