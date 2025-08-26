Venezuela, Mexico: Trump’s cartel military threats

Opinion: President Donald Trump is threatening to unleash the U.S. military on drug cartels in Mexico and Venezuela — but sending troops to take down traffickers usually ends badly.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, Tim Padgett looks at the longstanding U.S. urge to have the military fight Latin America’s drug cartels - and how Trump’s similar ‘shock and awe’ approach to D.C. is also misguided. Failed exploits by the Mexican military have only worsened the problems there and abroad, while any militarized U.S. counternarcotics operation in Venezuela could lead to war — since the military itself is its leading drug cartel.

WLRN is South Florida's NPR member station.


