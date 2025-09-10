Venvasion: Will drugs be Trump’s Venezuela WMD?

Opinion: The U.S. military strike on a suspected Venezuelan narco-boat raises a troubling question: is Trump looking to use drugs as his version of weapons of mass destruction?

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett worries that small victories like the recent military strike on an alleged Venezuelan boat could create bigger, Iraq-style temptations for Trump – with drugs as the reason he eventually seizes on to take an ill-fated regime-change leap.

“I’m talking about the outright U.S. invasion of Venezuela that so many Venezuelan exiles in Florida dream Trump will order to topple the country’s brutal dictatorship. Let’s call it the Venvasion,” he said, explaining why, unlike the 1989 invasion to topple Manuel Noriega in Panama, here it would likely take us into a “dystopian tar pit.”

