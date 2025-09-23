Could LatAm, Caribbean use Trump’s new war doctrine on the U.S.?

Opinion: If President Trump can use his questionable new war doctrine to blow alleged Venezuelan narco-boats out of international waters, then Caribbean and Latin American nations could also put their military firepower to work. So, American gun traffickers and drug consumers, beware – you’re now missile targets, too.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett argues that Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean nations could now label U.S. traffickers – who bring weapons that help drive crime in their territories – as enemy combatants engaged in warfare.

And what if Colombia decided U.S. drug users are fair game for summary execution – since the rising demand for cocaine from their “incorrigible snorting” helps drive Colombia’s brutal cartel violence?

