The Bad Bunny Superbowl fury reveals hypocrisy on all sides

Opinion: The hysteria over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl gig that we’re hearing from English-only militants shows a disregard for America's historical reality — but so does a Spanish-only mindset that many immigrants here still embrace.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett argues that that the controversy over giving the coveted half-time show to an artist who sings only in Spanish is not because America Firsters think not enough Americans speak Spanish — it’s because they are terrified that more than enough do.

But he says he is just as tired of watching Spanish-only immigrants act like there’s nothing wrong with not speaking a word of English in the U.S.

