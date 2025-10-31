In Caribbean stand-off, Trinidad is stuck between Maduro & Trump

Opinion: Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister should be applauded for steering away from Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro — but questioned for steering into President Donald Trump's potential legal whirlpool.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar appears to have made the right choice in turning her back on Maduro and letting U.S. warships dock in Trinidad as they target alleged narco-boats from Venezuela.

But will she end up sucked into the serious legal issues that Trump — and she, if only by association — may face for subjecting alleged civilian criminals to military execution?

