Trump on Honduras: Unlike Maduro, the right is never wrong

Opinion: President Trump's pardon of former Honduran president and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernández follows a time-honored exile doctrine: that Latin American conservatives are never guilty.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says Hernández is the mirror image of reviled Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro – but the key difference is: Maduro is left-wing, a socialist. As his pardon of 1,500 MAGA Jan. 6 rioters proved, Trump believes that conservatives’ felonies can and should be erased. So, corrupt and authoritarian right-wing leaders get a pass.

