Trump’s Greenland, Venezuela ambitions: the Monroe Doctrine returns

Opinion: President Trump may be following a brazen and brutish version of the Monroe Doctrine on issues like Greenland — but the world shouldn't be shocked that Monroe still lingers in U.S. policy.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett explains that the idea President James Monroe first laid out two centuries ago – in reaction to Europe’s colonial actions in the Western hemisphere – has always informed U.S. policy in the Americas.

