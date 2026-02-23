Cuba, Venezuela: U.S. pushes China model, tunes out exile leaders

Opinion: President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio seem to have tuned out Venezuelan and Cuban exile leaders — as well as their own rhetoric about blocking China's influence in the Americas.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says that for all the Trump administration’s rhetoric about blocking China’s influence in the Americas, in both Cuba and Venezuela the U.S. is pushing scenarios that indulge in China’s m.o. — its hybrid system of capitalism and authoritarianism – and go against the principles of those exile communities.

