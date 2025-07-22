© 2025 WLRN
Killer Train

Bonus Episode: Cracking open Brightline’s books

Published July 22, 2025 at 5:10 AM EDT
Brightline hasn’t yet turned a profit — and it’s billions of dollars in debt.

Brightline executives said in 2017 they expected the company to break even or be profitable in its first year of operation. That’s what would set it apart from the publicly owned Amtrak system, which operates at a loss every year. But Brightline has yet to turn a profit. This episode dives deep into the financial guts of the company to figure out what's really going on on the money side.

