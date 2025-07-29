'You never think that you'll die in that way'

For years, Brightline officials have said most deaths on the tracks were the result of suicide or drugs. Reporters from WLRN News and the Miami Herald built a database tracking every death, and here’s what we found: More than 180 people have been struck and killed by Brightline trains, and only about 40 percent of their deaths were ruled suicides by medical examiners. The majority were accidents or had undetermined causes. In this episode, we hear the stories of three people who lost their lives, in the words of the loved ones they left behind.