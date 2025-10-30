© 2025 WLRN
Killer Train

The high price of quiet trains

Published October 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Seth Bramson, 81, displays his large collection of Florida East Coast Railway memorabilia at his home in Miami Shores. He is the company’s official historian.

In the 1980s and 90s, South Florida was home to the deadliest railroad in the nation — the same stretch of train tracks where Brightline now operates. One reason it was so dangerous: local governments banned trains from blowing their horns. At the time, the federal government stepped in with emergency measures to prevent more deaths. Decades later, those safety measures have been rolled back, and deaths are climbing again — but local governments are still following the same playbook.

