The high price of quiet trains

In the 1980s and 90s, South Florida was home to the deadliest railroad in the nation — the same stretch of train tracks where Brightline now operates. One reason it was so dangerous: local governments banned trains from blowing their horns. At the time, the federal government stepped in with emergency measures to prevent more deaths. Decades later, those safety measures have been rolled back, and deaths are climbing again — but local governments are still following the same playbook.