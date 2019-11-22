11/22/19: Push to Legalize Recreational Marijuna; Florida's Supreme Court

This week on the Roundup, we took a closer look at the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida with Nick Hansen, Chairman, Make it Legal Florida; and John Kennedy, State Capital Reporter, GateHouse Media.

We also discussed the Sunshine State’s Supreme Court with Carl Tobias, Professor, University of Richmond Law School; and Gray Rohrer, Orlando Sentinel State Government Reporter.

Heather Schatz can be reached at hschatz@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @heatherschatz.

