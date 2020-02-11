Up To 70,000 Broward Homeowners May Be Forced To Buy Flood Insurance. Are You One?

By Mario Ariza / Sun Sentinel
  Single family homes that are inside the FEMA maps special high risk flood hazard area are seen along the Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach.
    Joe Raedle / GETTY IMAGES

Tens of thousands of homeowners may now have to start paying hundreds of dollars or more each year in flood insurance, thanks to an update in maps that reveal which homes face a flood risk.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is updating its flood maps for all of Broward, and the number of properties in the county being redrawn into flood zones is significant. “We’re talking 60,000 to 70,000 properties,” says Carlos Adorisio, engineering unit supervisor at Broward’s Environmental Engineering and Permitting Division, and the county’s flood plain manager.

This is the second time in under a decade that FEMA has updated the maps for Broward.

