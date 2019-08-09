Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup

8/9/19: The Politics of Pot

By 14 minutes ago
  • MICHAEL FISCHER / PEXELS.COM
Originally published on August 9, 2019 3:43 pm

On this week's Florida Roundup we spent the full hour taking a closer look at the politics of pot in the Sunshine State with:

Copyright 2019 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.