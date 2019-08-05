Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried On Gun Control, Venezuela Smuggles Gold To Miami & Women In Horror Film

At least 32 people were killed and close to 50 were injured in mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio as of noon on Monday. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called for national leaders to step in. “We are the only nation where murderers and the mentally ill can access weapons of war that can cause mass deaths in seconds. We must take action to stop the hate-fueled violence,” she tweeted. Sundial spoke with Fried about actions she can take as Agriculture Commissioner on gun control and she also explained Florida’s complicated relationship with hemp and marijuana.

Listen to today's full show.

Miami is a major destination for Venezuelan gold. The city is one of the largest markets for the metal. Miami Herald did an investigation called “Venezuela Smugglers’ Paradise” about how the Maduro regime is using gold as its last resort to save the country from economic turmoil. Reporter Jay Weaver from the Miami Herald joined Sundial for a deep dive on the findings.

It's been a hot summer in South Florida, so it's time for some chills. The Fort Lauderdale Popcorn Frights annual fest will have a series of locally produced and international independent horror films featuring women working in the field. Two of this year’s directors are from South Florida: Erynn Dalton, director of the feature film “The Gravedigger” and Alexandria Perez, writer and director of the short “The Final Girl Returns.” They joine dthe show to talk about the role of women in the industry.