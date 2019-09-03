AHCA Signs Off On Psychiatric Hospital

The state Agency for Health Care Administration has given final approval to a planned 42-bed psychiatric hospital in Alachua County, after UF Health Shands Hospital dropped a legal challenge.



The agency on Thursday issued a final order approving a “certificate of need” for the hospital planned by North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The move came after Shands this month dismissed a challenge that it filed July 1 to a preliminary approval of the certificate of need. State lawmakers this spring decided to eliminate the so-called CON regulatory process for hospitals, but the change will not apply to specialty hospitals for two years.

North Florida Regional Medical Center’s plan includes moving 33 existing beds to the new psychiatric facility and adding nine beds. UF Health Shands operates 10 adult psychiatric beds at its main hospital in Gainesville and operates an 81-bed psychiatric hospital, according to the challenge filed last month.

