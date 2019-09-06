Bahamas Death Toll Rises To 30 As Aid Finally Flows In. Devastation Is ‘Unimaginable’

  Medjeena Francois, 31, with son Zion Carvil, 2, waits with hundreds of people gathered outside the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in Abaco on Thursday hoping to be evacuated off the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
MARSH HARBOUR, BAHAMAS

In a once sprawling shantytown on Great Abaco Island, Roger Isma stared out over a wasteland of soggy mattresses, splintered buildings, overturned cars, torn clothing, shattered toilets, dead dogs, bent forks and mud, miles and miles of mud.

The area — for reasons all too obvious after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian — is called The Mudd, and it was home to thousands of Haitians, Haitian Bahamians and other, largely undocumented migrants. Now it’s gone.

As the government of the Bahamas scrambled to help the living on Thursday, it was still a long way from accounting for the dead. As of Thursday night, the official death toll in the Bahamas had risen to at least 30, but many residents are convinced The Mudd has become something of a common grave.

