Bahamas In Shock From Hurricane Dorian Destruction: ‘Worst Day Of My Life’

By DAVID J. NEAL & JACQUELINE CHARLES & BIANCA PADRÓ OCASIO 23 minutes ago
  • In this NOAA GOES East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean.
    In this NOAA GOES East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:20Z September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean.
    HANDOUT GETTY IMAGES

The first images of Dorian’s destruction emerged Sunday as the fierce hurricane raked the northwestern Bahamas — social media photos and videos of wind-battered buildings, stunned residents seeking last-minute refuge and storm-driven Atlantic Ocean waters drowning entire neighborhoods.

The Category 5 hurricane barreled through the town of Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island shortly after landfall in Elbow Cay. The prospect of catastrophic destruction left Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in tears.

“This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people,” he said at a press conference at The Bahamas’ emergency management agency headquarters, according to The Nassau Guardian. For those who were unable to leave in time, he said, “I hope this is not the last they will hear my voice and may God be with them.”

