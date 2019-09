Gov. Ron DeSantis says he welcomes Bahamians to Florida, as long as they have passports, visas and a place to stay.

There are no shelters open in the state for those displaced by Hurricane Dorian, and the migration of Bahamians should be a federal concern — not Florida’s, the governor said.

For those who are flying from the Bahamas to Florida and have family or friends to stay with, “that’s no harm for us,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.