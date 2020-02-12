Boca Says ‘Yes’ To Medical Marijuana Dispensaries, Reversing Five-year Ban

After more than five years, Boca Raton decided to join the growing number of South Florida communities that allow medical marijuana dispensaries.

Boca had banned the dispensaries in 2014. In a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, the City Council approved repealing the ban and allowing the businesses within the city. Companies can start applying for permits immediately.

Councilman Andy Thomson introduced the bill. He, Councilwoman Monica Mayotte and Mayor Scott Singer voted in favor, while Councilwoman Andrew Levine O’Rourke and Councilman Jeremy Rodgers were opposed.

