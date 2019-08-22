Careful Where You Swim. There’s A Lot Of Poop At Popular South Florida And State Beaches

By C. ISAIAH SMALLS II & CARLI TEPROFF 6 minutes ago
  • Several beaches across the state are under no swimming advisories because of high bacteria levels.
    Several beaches across the state are under no swimming advisories because of high bacteria levels.
Before heading to the beach, you might want to check if it’s safe to swim at your chosen spot.

Elevated poop levels have led to Florida Department of Health swimming advisories for a total of eight beaches in Miami-Dade. Other beaches across the state — including six in Okaloosa County — were also put on warning Wednesday.

The advisories for Miami-Dade issued Wednesday were for: Surfside, 93rd Street; North Shore, 73rd Street; Collins Park, 21st Street; South Beach at Collins Avenue; South Beach at South Pointe Drive; and Virginia Beach.

