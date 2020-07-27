Coronavirus Live Updates: Marlins-Orioles Game Canceled Amid Reports of COVID-19 Positive Cases

This post will be updated today, Monday, July 27, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Marlins-Orioles Game Canceled Amid Reports of COVID-19 Positive Cases

Updated Monday at 12:20 p.m.

The Miami Marlins 2020 home opener, scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, has been canceled, MLB announced Monday.

In a news release, the league said the team is awaiting additional COVID-19 testing.

Earlier Monday, ESPN reported that at least 10 people with the team tested positive — including eight players and two coaches.

Over the weekend, another four Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19 during a trip to Philadelphia, according to the Miami Herald.

In a statement Monday, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said the team is staying in Philadelphia pending the test results, which are expected later in the day.

— Alexander Gonzalez/WLRN News

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpass 432,740 Cases

Updated Monday at 12:15 p.m.

Florida surpassed 432,740 positive cases of COVID-19 as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed an additional 8,892 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Florida has a total of 432,747 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

-WLRN News

Lauderhill Police Officer Dies of Coronavirus-Related Complications

Updated Monday at 6:45 a.m.

A 23-year veteran of the Lauderhill Police Department died Sunday of complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Corey Pendergrass, 51, of Lauderhill, died at Plantation General Hospital. No further information was available about his death. “He was one of the great ones. He was one of the most humble officers on the planet and was loved by everyone. It’s taken a huge toll on the entire department, including the chief,” said spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago. Read more from our news partner, the Sun Sentinel. - Austen Erblat/South Florida Sun Sentinel



Local Healthcare Professionals call on Governor Ron DeSantis to Issue Statewide Mandate on Masks

Updated Monday at 6:34 a.m.

Jackson Health Care System union officials and healthcare professionals will host a press conference today demanding that Governor Ron DeSantis issue a statewide mask mandate. Doctors and nurses at Jackson Health Care are also launching a public awareness campaign to urge Miami-Dade residents and all Floridians to wear masks.

In a press release, SEIU 1991, the union at Jackson Health Care System said it's critical that the state follow health restrictions including putting in place a face mask requirement to control the crisis. SEIU 1991 represents more than 5,000 nurses, doctors and health care professionals at Jackson Health Care System. Miami-Dade has become the new epicenter of coronavirus with over 100,000 positive cases, and Florida cases are now surpassing New York.

Miami Beach Looks To Private Parking Enforcement As COVID-19 Leads To More Budget Cuts

Updated Monday at 6 a.m.

Facing a $13.8 million shortfall in its parking fund, the city of Miami Beach is proposing to eliminate 40 full-time positions in the department and may privatize up to 50% of its parking enforcement functions.

The proposed budget cut, first announced by Miami Beach Chief Financial Officer John Woodruff on July 17, concerned some city commissioners and motivated several parking officers to call into Friday’s budget workshop to plead for the city to save their jobs.

“It really hurts my heart that I have to go through all this,” parking employee Delroy Ireland said at the meeting.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

— Martin Vassolo/Miami Herald