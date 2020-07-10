Coronavirus Live Updates: Statewide Coronavirus Cases Increase By More Than 11,400

This post will be updated today, Friday, July 10, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Increase By More Than 11,400

Updated Friday at 11:40 a.m.

Florida surpassed 244,000 positive cases of COVID-19 as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Florida has a total of 244,151 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Friday's update also included the announcement of 93 new deaths, increasing the statewide number to 4,102. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties make up 2,142 of those reported deaths. Monroe County has reported six deaths due to COVID-19.

Virus Strains Hospitals

Updated Friday at 7:30 a.m.

One of the largest hospital systems in South Florida said its facilities are nearing capacity as the region’s COVID-19 crisis continued to escalate on Thursday, filling hospital beds and further straining doctors and nurses who have been caring for patients since March.

At Baptist Health South Florida, which has six hospitals in Miami-Dade, two in Monroe and three in Palm Beach counties, the pace of new patient admissions for the virus is testing the healthcare system’s limits even after administrators recently postponed non-emergency surgeries.

“Most of our hospitals are at capacity but we’re able to manage the capacity for now,” said Bo Boulenger, chief operating officer for Baptist Health. “We are seeing a very high rate of people needing to be admitted to our hospitals because of the virus. It is double the admission rate during the peak in early April.”

