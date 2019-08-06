Debbi Hixon, Wife Of Slain Parkland Coach, Will Run For School Board

By SCOTT TRAVIS 7 hours ago
  • Debra Hixon, wife of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, who was killed during a school shooting, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale.
    Wilfredo Lee / AP

The widow of a slain athletic director is running for the Broward School Board, becoming the third family member of a Parkland victim in the past year to seek the political office.

Debbi Hixon, a 31-year educator whose husband, Chris Hixon, was murdered during last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, has filed to run in the August 2020 race. She’s the highest profile in a crowded field of candidates hoping to replace longtime School Board member Robin Bartleman, who is stepping down to run for a seat on the state Legislature.

If she won, she’d join Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa also was killed in the tragedy on Feb. 14, 2018. Alhadeff won an open north county seat last August and joined the board in November. Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina also died, ran for an at-large seat last year but was defeated by incumbent Donna Korn.

