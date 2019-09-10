DeSantis Says Feds, Not Florida, Have Role To Play In Bahamian Crisis

By MARY ELLEN KLAS 8 minutes ago
  • Royal Bahamas Defense Forces and Royal Bahamas Police help evacuees gathered at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, waiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
    Royal Bahamas Defense Forces and Royal Bahamas Police help evacuees gathered at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, waiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
    AL DIAZ / MIAMI HERALD

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in the Bahamas, the head of neighboring Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is taking a hands-off approach, telling reporters Monday that it is not the state’s responsibility to assist in the recovery efforts.

“This is a relationship with a foreign country. The federal government is doing it,’’ DeSantis said after an appearance at Florida State University. He said that after an aerial tour of the Bahamas on Friday, he concluded that the U.S. Coast Guard is “doing a great job.”

“The idea that it should be the state’s responsibility, if you think that, then you have no idea how our system of government works,” he added. “I’ve been in contact with them. The idea that I would overstep the State Department is just absurd.”

Read more at our partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Hurricane Dorian
The Bahamas
#BahamaStrong
Bahamas relief
Gov. Ron DeSantis
U.S. Coast Guard
news

Related Content

Bahamas Victims Know What Scientists Warn: Monster Storms Are The New Normal

By 5 hours ago
Ramon Espinosa / AP

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA | Claudina Swann is searching for an object in the storm debris scattered around her backyard in the Bahamas.

“Something was here, and I was trying to, well, I don’t know,” she says in a perplexed voice. Maybe it’s part of a light pole. A wooden chest. A truck tire. Swann doesn’t really know what the object is. But she’s obsessed with finding it.

She says it saved her life and the lives of her two youngest children as they were being swept away last Monday during Hurricane Dorian.

U.S. Sows Confusion Over How Bahamas Residents May Enter After Hurricane Dorian

By 13 hours ago

Updated at 8:57 p.m. ET

The Department of Homeland Security has released additional guidance on visa requirements for Bahamians trying to travel to the U.S. after Hurricane Dorian. The details follow a day of U.S. officials sending mixed signals about how Bahamians, especially those traveling by boat, will be allowed into the U.S.

Thousands Line Up On Grand Bahama Island Looking To Escape To Florida

By 22 hours ago
Daniel Rivero / WLRN

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA - After days of living on a devastated island with no electricity or running water, thousands gathered at Freeport Harbour in Grand Bahama this weekend trying to get tickets to the first passenger boat leaving from Freeport to the Port of Palm Beach since Hurricane Dorian struck.

NOAA Chief Scientist Says Move To Contradict Agency And Back Trump Was 'Political'

By 27 minutes ago

NOAA's top scientist said Monday that he's investigating why the agency's leadership endorsed President Trump's false tweet that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian, after Birmingham-based meteorologists from the National Weather Service publicly pushed back on it.