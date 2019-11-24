Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Is Running For President

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a late entry into the presidential race, a move that could upend the Democratic nominating contest this spring.

He had initially ruled out a presidential run in March, saying that while he believed that he would defeat President Trump in a general election, that he was "clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."

His decision to join the race less than three months before voters start to cast ballots is a reflection of his view that the current field of Democratic candidates was not positioned to defeat Trump in a general election, and that a candidate with his experience and centrist politics would have a better chance of doing so.

Bloomberg is one of the world's richest men, and will enter the campaign with unparalleled financial resources to tap. Yet, he will be self-funding a presidential bid at a time when many in the party have shown skepticism to self-funding candidates. Another billionaire and deep-pocketed donor to Democratic causes, Tom Steyer, entered the race in July.

Bloomberg had been actively preparing to launch a presidential bid for some time, and in recent weeks had filed to appear on ballots in several states, raising speculation that he would indeed join the race. His advisers have said he plans to skip the first four nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, and will instead focus on the delegate-rich states on Super Tuesday.

He was first elected mayor as a Republican in 2001, and was a Republican for much of his political career. Bloomberg registered as an independent in 2007 and rejoined the Democratic party in October 2018.

Bloomberg is the latest Democrat to make a late entry to the race. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joined the race in November and is also charting a centrist bid.

