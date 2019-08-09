Huge Record Cache Details How Jeffrey Epstein, Madam Lured Girls Into Depraved World

By Julie K. Brown 1 hour ago
  • Jeffrey Epstein (center) at a recent court hearing.
    Jeffrey Epstein (center) at a recent court hearing.
    Associated Press

A chilling picture of how hundreds of girls and young women from around the world were trafficked for sex by Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a number of other powerful business and world leaders emerged Friday in court documents unsealed in New York.

The documents, a portion of thousands of pages in a 2015 federal defamation case, offer brutal details about Epstein’s trafficking of teenage girls from across the United States, Russia and Sweden — and Maxwell’s compulsive and often abusive quest to provide him with new girls over a span of years in the early to mid 2000s.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who brought the lawsuit against Maxwell and settled it for an undisclosed sum in 2017, is central to the case, providing evidence to substantiate her exploitation at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell through photographs, plane logs and even a medical record from Presbyterian Hospital in New York where she was taken by Epstein after a particularly abusive sex episode.

The legal case had previously been sealed by a federal court judge. The Miami Herald, which published a detailed investigation of the Epstein case last November, Perversion of Justice,petitioned the court to lift the seal, joined by blogger Mike Cernovich, Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz and an assortment of news media outlets. A three-judge panel agreed to release the documents. More are expected in the future.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
Jeffrey Epstein
sexual abuse
news

Related Content

Lead U.S. Prosecutor In ’08 Epstein Case — Who Sources Say Wanted To Charge Him — Resigns

By Julie K. Brown & Jay Weaver 10 hours ago
MIAMI HERALD

A. Marie Villafaña, the lead federal prosecutor who helped negotiate a controversial plea deal for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has submitted her resignation to the Justice Department, the Miami Herald has learned.

Amid Jeffrey Epstein Uproar, Models Urge Victoria’s Secret To Sign Anti-Harassment Vow

By JULIE K. BROWN Aug 7, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

The fallout from Jeffrey Epstein’s association with Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner is reverberating across the fashion and modeling worlds, with more than 100 models signing a letter Tuesday demanding that the lingerie brand do more to combat the sexual abuse and harassment that has plagued the industry for decades.

Florida Governor Orders State Investigation Of Jeffrey Epstein's Work Case

By News Service of Florida Aug 6, 2019
Associated Press

Pointing to a request from the Palm Beach County sheriff, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to oversee an investigation into the handling of high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.

Following Alleged Suicide Attempt, Epstein Faces Next Legal Battle

By JULIE K. BROWN Aug 1, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

New York prosecutors have more than one million pages of documents that constitute evidence in their case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein’s lawyers said in open court Wednesday.

Epstein attorney Martin G. Weinberg pointed to the voluminous amount of discovery material the government has collected to argue that he needs at least 13 months to prepare for trial, but U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman sided with prosecutors, who asked for a June 2020 court date.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein’s Work Release

By SKYLER SWISHER Jul 26, 2019
Mark Randall / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has opened a criminal investigation into how his deputies handled wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s work release about a decade ago, an agency spokeswoman said Thursday.

The sheriff launched an internal investigation on Friday and then broadened it to a criminal probe on Tuesday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

She offered no additional details, other than sharing a statement that Bradshaw wants to “hold those accountable for any failures and ensure that it won’t happen again.”