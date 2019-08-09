Huge Record Cache Details How Jeffrey Epstein, Madam Lured Girls Into Depraved World

A chilling picture of how hundreds of girls and young women from around the world were trafficked for sex by Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a number of other powerful business and world leaders emerged Friday in court documents unsealed in New York.

The documents, a portion of thousands of pages in a 2015 federal defamation case, offer brutal details about Epstein’s trafficking of teenage girls from across the United States, Russia and Sweden — and Maxwell’s compulsive and often abusive quest to provide him with new girls over a span of years in the early to mid 2000s.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who brought the lawsuit against Maxwell and settled it for an undisclosed sum in 2017, is central to the case, providing evidence to substantiate her exploitation at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell through photographs, plane logs and even a medical record from Presbyterian Hospital in New York where she was taken by Epstein after a particularly abusive sex episode.

The legal case had previously been sealed by a federal court judge. The Miami Herald, which published a detailed investigation of the Epstein case last November, Perversion of Justice,petitioned the court to lift the seal, joined by blogger Mike Cernovich, Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz and an assortment of news media outlets. A three-judge panel agreed to release the documents. More are expected in the future.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.