Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shifts Farther East, Keeping Broward And Part Of Palm Beach Out Of Cone

Hurricane Dorian’s forecast track edged farther east Monday morning, keeping Broward County and western Palm Beach County out of range of possible targets for the storm’s center, according to the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s top wind speed diminished to 165 miles per hour, but Dorian remained a Category 5 hurricane, producing 200 mph gusts and capable of causing catastrophic damage. The storm has come to a virtual standstill over the the island of Grand Bahama, its forward speed falling to 1 mile per hour.

Winds are expected to pick up over eastern Palm Beach and northeastern Broward counties Monday morning, as the storm’s rainy, blustery outer bands reach the area. At highest risk are coastal areas from West Palm Beach north.

