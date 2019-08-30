Hurricane Dorian Track Shifts, Increasing Risk To South Florida; May Not Make Landfall Until Tuesday

By BRETT CLARKSON and BROOKE BAITINGER 56 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian’s westward march showed signs of slowing overnight, meaning its eventual landfall could occur later Monday or even Tuesday and become a “prolonged, drawn-out event,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. Friday advisory.

Also overnight, a hurricane watch was issued for the northwestern Bahamas.

All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty and Dorian remains on course to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 if it makes landfall on the eastern coast of Florida early next week. The storm is forecast to slow down as it nears Florida’s coast, meaning although tropical storm-force winds will likely be felt over the weekend, landfall may not happen until Tuesday.

