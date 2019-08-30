Hurricane Dorian Track Shifts, Increasing Risk To South Florida; May Not Make Landfall Until Tuesday

Hurricane Dorian’s westward march showed signs of slowing overnight, meaning its eventual landfall could occur later Monday or even Tuesday and become a “prolonged, drawn-out event,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. Friday advisory.

Also overnight, a hurricane watch was issued for the northwestern Bahamas.

All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty and Dorian remains on course to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 if it makes landfall on the eastern coast of Florida early next week. The storm is forecast to slow down as it nears Florida’s coast, meaning although tropical storm-force winds will likely be felt over the weekend, landfall may not happen until Tuesday.

