Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuits Offer Sordid Details, Including Sex While On Work Release

By David Ovalle 4 minutes ago
  • Jeffrey Epstein, a politically connected financier, escaped federal sex trafficking charges after his high-powered lawyers pressured prosecutors in Miami to work out a secret plea deal in 2007.
While serving a lenient jail sentence in Palm Beach County, wealthy financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to leave jail for “work release” — at an office at his own organization, the Florida Science Foundation.

But at the foundation, according to a newly filed lawsuit, Epstein and his web of associates repeatedly arranged for sex with at least two girls, including one he met when she was 17.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organization, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” according to the lawsuit by a woman identified only as Kaitlyn Doe.

Amid A Brewing Royal Scandal, Prince Andrew Distances Himself From Epstein

By Aug 19, 2019

Updated at 10 a.m. ET

A day after a British tabloid published video purporting to show Prince Andrew seeing off a young woman at financier Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion in 2010, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the Duke of York is "appalled" by reports of "Epstein's alleged crimes."

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Business Associate: I Want To Assist Victims

By Aug 14, 2019

At 74, Steven Hoffenberg spends a lot of time reflecting on his long and checkered past, which included a lengthy prison sentence for running a Ponzi scheme.

Since last weekend, he says his thoughts have increasingly turned to the man he says conspired with him in that scheme — the notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center last Saturday.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues His Estate, Staff Over Alleged Sexual Assaults

By Aug 14, 2019

Updated at 2:06 p.m. ET

A woman in New York who said she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who was charged with sex trafficking, is suing his estate, an associate and members of his staff for their alleged involvement in the scheme.

"Today I am starting to reclaim my power," Jennifer Araoz, 32, told reporters.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday comes after Epstein's apparent suicide left victims questioning how they would receive justice.

FBI Raids Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ Estate As Investigation Continues

By DANIEL CHANG Aug 14, 2019
On the same day Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on arrival at a New Jersey airport on sex trafficking charges, federal agents bashed in the door of his $77 million Manhattan mansion and seized evidence to aid in his prosecution. But the multimillionaire’s Virgin Islands hideaway, where the wealthy hedge fund manager allegedly trafficked girls for sex and entertained politicians, businessmen and scientists, seemingly remained untouched by the law.

That changed Monday.