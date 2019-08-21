Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuits Offer Sordid Details, Including Sex While On Work Release

While serving a lenient jail sentence in Palm Beach County, wealthy financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to leave jail for “work release” — at an office at his own organization, the Florida Science Foundation.

But at the foundation, according to a newly filed lawsuit, Epstein and his web of associates repeatedly arranged for sex with at least two girls, including one he met when she was 17.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organization, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” according to the lawsuit by a woman identified only as Kaitlyn Doe.

