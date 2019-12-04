Little Rainfall, Low Lake Okeechobee Levels Could Mean Drought Next Year

South Floridians could face water restrictions in 2020 because of a dry rainy season and low water levels in Lake Okeechobee, farmers and Everglades conservationists warned Tuesday.

If the water level drops even a few feet over the driest months, they expect a drought in the spring. During droughts, consumers must water lawns on alternate days, limit car washing and conserve water use in general.

The Army Corps of Engineers updated county commissioners on the lake’s condition Tuesday. Lake Okeechobee is sitting right about 13 feet above sea level. The ideal level for the lake is between 12.5 and 15.5.

