Meet Homestead's New Mayor, A Deep Dive On DACA & How Do You Get Around South Florida?

On this Monday, Nov. 18, episode of Sundial:

Homestead Mayor

In Homestead, former councilman Steve Losner defeated the previous three-term mayor, Jeff Porter, in the November elections. Losner ran with a “residents first” campaign and vowed to address the overdevelopment, traffic, affordable housing and transparency in government. Losener joined Sundial to discuss his key priorities for the community of Homestead.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

The future of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) remains uncertain. DACA, which was established in 2012 under the Obama administration, promised to temporarily protect from deportation individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. President Donald Trump has strongly opposed the program and argues it is unconstitutional. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments and stories from many DACA recipients. Nery Lopez, a DACA recipient living in Miami, was in D.C. protesting. Lopez and Laura Wides-Muñoz, the author of the book, “The Making of a Dream,” which details the history of DACA, joined Sundial.

Getting Around South Florida Book

“Making Good Time: True Stories of How We Do and Don’t Get Around South Florida,” edited by Lynne Barrett, is a collection of short stories exploring how we travel around South Florida and how transit defines the life of residents in the region. Entries from local authors like Alex Segura, Patricia Engel and Jennine Capó Crucet are featured in the collection. Barrett joined Sundial to talk about how she chose the stories and why it is important to talk about transportation.