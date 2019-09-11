'Messy' 5G Installation, The Growing Concerns Of Vaping & A Group Of Fishermen Help The Bahamas

On the Wednesday, Sept. 11, episode of Sundial:

5G Technology is Coming

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who represents District 5, which includes parts of Miami and Miami Beach, is not very fond of the next generation of cellular networking — 5G — that is supposed to bring a new level of fast-speed technological connection. As AT&T is racing to get the 5G coverage set up before next year’s Super Bowl in Miami, Higgins has expressed concerns on the implementation of 5G causing safety hazards. To add this new tech there must be new construction of satellite poles which at times leads to black wires hanging and a sloppy installation. She joined Sundial to talk about what the city could be doing to help roll out the new technology a little bit cleaner.

The Health Risks Of Vaping

Vaping — inhaling nicotine or cannabis through an electronic cigarette — is often touted as smoking without the negative effects. And it's gained extreme popularity, especially among teens. According to the Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida statistics, one in four Florida high school students reported using vaping devices. But recently, there has been a rise of concerns about its health complications. U.S. health officials are investigating what might be causing hundreds of serious VAPI or vaping associated pulmonary injury illnesses. It’s reported to have caused six deaths in the U.S. so far. Dr. Denise Christine Vidot, an assistant professor at the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies, is an expert on cannabis use and joined Sundial to talk about health risks.

Fishermen Helping The Bahamas

Tim Maddock is a professional fisherman and a fishing team go back and forth to the Bahamas a few times a year for fishing. After Hurricane Dorian made a direct hit on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama more than a week ago and he saw the horrific conditions the storm left on the islands, he gathered a group of his fishermen friends and decided to take supplies there — as fast as they could. On the Friday after Hurricane Dorian hit, with no coordination with the government, they set sail and delivered goods and supplies including toothpaste, flip flops and food. He joined Sundial to talk about his journey and describe the devastation.