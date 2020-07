Miami-Dade County Will Close Beaches, Parks And More As Hurricane Isaias Nears

In preparation for Hurricane Isaias, which is forecast to pass South Florida as a Category 1, Miami-Dade County will be closing beaches, parks and more.

On Thursday night, Miami-Dade County announced that all facilities operated by the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will close by 8 p.m. Friday. These facilities include county beaches, marinas, golf courses, Deering Estate and over 270 parks. No reopening date has been set. To read more, visit our news partners at the Miami Herald.