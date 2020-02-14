More Parkland Parents Sue FBI Over Botched Tips About School Shooter

By Mario Ariza / Sun Sentinel
  • In the aftermath of the Feb. 14 mass shooting, members of the community visited improvised memorials for the 17 victims outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
    Leslie Ovalle / WLRN

Another set of parents are suing the FBI over how the agency botched tips about the Parkland shooter, leading to their child’s death in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan, the parents of Meadow Pollack, who was 17 when she was shot a total of nine times during the massacre, filed their lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

The lawsuit resembles ones filed by the parents of Jaime Guttenberg and Carmen Schentrup in November 2018. Guttenberg and Schentrup also were killed in the school shooting.

