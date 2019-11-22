Mutiny Over Cooking Charcoal In Haiti Prison Led To Gang Rapes, Human-Rights Groups Say

By Jacqueline Charles 4 minutes ago
  • Protesters, medical professionals, and political opponents walk past burning trash during a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in the Haitian capital in Port au Prince on Oct. 30, 2019.
    Protesters, medical professionals, and political opponents walk past burning trash during a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in the Haitian capital in Port au Prince on Oct. 30, 2019.
    VALERIE BAERISWYL / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

It started around noon, when male detainees inside a prison for men and women north of Haiti’s capital heard there was no charcoal or propane gas to cook their food, and began violently protesting prison conditions and attempting to escape.

By the time it was over and the jail break had been stopped by Haiti National Police, at least one inmate was dead, several others had been injured and 10 female detainees, including a 15-year-old teen girl and 62-year-old woman, had been gang raped, two Haiti-based human rights groups said.

Accusing the government of being irresponsible and neglectful in its mission to protect detainees in its custody, the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights and the Solidarite Fanm Ayisyèn are demanding an investigation into the Nov. 7 incident inside the Gonaives Civil Prison, and are calling on Haitian authorities to identify and prosecute everyone involved in the alleged rapes.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Haiti
Haiti crisis
human rights
rape
crisis
violence
prisons
news

Related Content

Rare Calm In Haiti As Thousands Seek Free Medical Care From U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Comfort

By JACQUELINE CHARLES Nov 8, 2019
Kisley Jeannot / COURTESY OF US EMBASSY HAITI

One man needed a hernia operation that he could not afford. A young girl came to seek help for her 3-year-old cousin whose skin was inexplicably covered with sores. And a mother of four needed help with a chronic allergy reaction.

They all took the chance to travel miles away from home to the Haitian Coast Guard base Killick on Thursday in search of medical care from the U.S. Navy ship Comfort, the floating U.S. naval hospital that arrived Monday. It was a rare calm following two months of sustained protests, burning tires and impassable barricades.

Amnesty International To Haiti President: End Excessive Force Against Protesters

By JACQUELINE CHARLES Nov 1, 2019
Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Amnesty International is calling on Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to guarantee the rights of Haitians who are taking to the streets to protest against his government, and to put an end to the use of excessive force by his security forces.

The human rights organization said Thursday that it has verified multiple instances of “security forces under the command of President Jovenel Moïse” using unlawful and excessive force, and it must end.

Haiti President On Demands For Him To Resign: ‘It Would Be Irresponsible On My Part’

By JACQUELINE CHARLES Oct 16, 2019
REBECCA BLACKWELL / AP

Haiti’s embattled president broke a weeks-long silence Tuesday, telling his protesting nation that while he hears their cries in the streets, he has no intentions of stepping down.

“It would be irresponsible on my part for me to stand here today, to sign and submit a letter of resignation and say ‘I am leaving’ and leave the country like this and the system regenerates itself,” President Jovenel Moïse said during an impromptu press conference on the grounds of the National Palace.

Haitian-American Edwidge Danticat's New Collection of Stories Explores 'Gap Between Life And Death'

By Nov 12, 2019
Graphic by Alejandra Martinez

In a short story by Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat a man sees his life flash before his eyes as he falls 500 feet from the sky. 

"It's a story that is meant to be compressed in those seconds that he's falling," says Danticat on Sundial.  There's a list of thoughts that goes through the man's mind: love, loss and regret. And the burning image of his son.