In Narrow Victory, Miami Dade College Adjunct Professors Win Right To Form Union

By Martin Vassolo 1 minute ago
  • Miami Herald

The adjunct faculty at Miami Dade College have officially won the right to form a union.

The part-time professors, who make up a majority of MDC’s total faculty, won a narrow 14-vote victory on Wednesday to form a union with the Florida arm of the Service Employees International Union to lobby for increased wages, health benefits, added transparency in course assignment and — most importantly — negotiating power.

About 42 percent of the 2,790 eligible voters cast ballots in the month-long election, and the votes were tallied Wednesday in Tallahassee by Public Employees Relations Commission election agents. The state office conducts all union elections in Florida.

Pro-union faculty edged out opposed voters by a slim margin, 587 Yes votes and 573 No votes, said PERC Elections Supervisor Eddie Johnson. With a simple majority of the 1,162 total votes cast needed to win the election, the pro-union voters narrowly met the threshold of 582 votes.

“It was a close vote and the union prevailed,” Johnson said.

The SEIU’s Florida Public Services Union, which represents adjunct professors at Broward College and the University of South Florida, said Miami Dade College will soon be home to the largest adjunct union in Florida and the “largest single-school adjunct collective bargaining unit in the country.”

Before the state can officially certify the results of the election, Miami Dade College has 15 days to file any objections. Juan Mendieta, an MDC spokesman, said the college would not file any objections, guaranteeing the pro-union faculty the victory they have worked toward since they filed to have an election last July

Miami Dade College
higher education
education
news
teachers unions

Related Content

As Miami Dade College Adjuncts Vote On Union, Organizers And Administrators Claim 'Intimidation'

By & Mar 11, 2019
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

A conflict last fall over union recruitment at Miami Dade College resulted in multiple municipal police officers pointing guns at a labor organizer on the school's campus in Doral.

The Sept. 13, 2018, incident was one of several alleged dustups that have led the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) to file a complaint against the college charging unfair labor practices, a claim that is still pending under Florida's Public Employees Relations Commission (PERC).

The Sunshine Economy: Miami Dade College Says Farewell To President Eduardo Padrón

By & Mar 12, 2019
Miami Herald

Eduardo Padrón's first role at Miami Dade College was student. In August, he will resign from the role he has played for the past 24 years -- president of the school.

As he prepares to leave in August, state funding for state colleges is under pressure, the low unemployment rate has reduced enrollment, the nation's debate over immigration has affected students, and the adjunct faculty is voting on whether to unionize.

Former Miami Dade College Administrator To Step Down As Leader Of State College System

By News Service of Florida Nov 19, 2018
Miami Herald

Madeline Pumariega, the chancellor of the Florida college system since 2015, is leaving her position early next month.

In a letter to state Education Commissioner Pam Stewart on Friday, Pumariega, a former top administrator at Miami Dade College, said her resignation is effective on Dec. 3. No reason for her resignation was given in the letter.

She is the first woman and first Hispanic educator to lead the system, which includes 28 colleges and about 720,000 full- and part-time students.