NatGeo's Rethinking Cities, UM Sustainable Business Program, Alexander Hamilton Exhibit & Frida

South Floridians are no strangers to traffic. In fact, last year Miamians spent an average of three days of their lives stuck in it, according to Miami Herald. A special April edition of National Geographic is exploring the urban design plans for cities of the future—cities that do not prioritize cars. The edition is titled “Rethinking Cities” and Sundial spoke to the author and senior environment editor Rob Kunzig behind one of the lead stories. Kunzig traveled to cities around the globe to examine innovative projects that are getting people out of their cars.

Listen to today's show.

The University of Miami Business School is launching the first STEM certified degree in Sustainable Business in the United States. The program will train graduates in sustainability across multiple industries. Sundial talked to the Dean of the University of Miami Business School John Quelch about what makes this program unique and the opportunities available for graduates. Applications for the fall semester are due by April 1st.

The success of the show Hamilton has brought the life of this founding father into the public eye. A new exhibition and series of talks titled “Alexander Hamilton: Immigrant, Patriot, Visionary” at Nova Southeastern University is taking a deeper look at Hamilton’s life and work. The curator of the exhibit, Adam Levenson, and contemporary painter David Wells Roth joined Sundial to share what visitors can expect to see and learn. The exhibit will take place at Cotilla Gallery through April 15th.

A revival of the 1990s opera “Frida” by American composer Robert Xavier Rodríguez has hit the big stage in South Florida. The opera, presented by Florida Grand Opera, follows the trajectory of Frida Kahlo’s life story and work as one of the most recognized Mexican figures of that era. Sundial associate producer Alejandra Martinez talked to Colombian lead soprano opera singer Catalina Cuervo who is performing the role of Frida Kahlo. The opera is being performed at the Parker Playhouse and Miami-Dade County Auditorium.