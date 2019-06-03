Palm Beach Charter School System, Hurricane Season Predictions & Caribbean Museum 'Island Imprint'

An investigation by The Palm Beach Post found that one in five teachers working at Renaissance, the largest public school charter chain in Palm Beach County, aren’t certified or qualified to teach. Andrew Marra, the Palm Beach Post Education Reporter who broke the story, joined the show to share his findings. WLRN’s Education Reporter Jessica Bakeman also provided some context on what this story means as the state proposes more funding for the charter school system.

Read More: In PBC’s Largest Charter School Chain, 1 In 5 Teachers Weren’t Certified To Teach

June marks the beginning of hurricane season. Jeff Huffman is Chief Meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network in Gainesville. He provides weather coverage to public radio stations throughout Florida. Huffman joined Sundial to provide a quick preview about this year’s season and what you should be aware of.

The History Fort Lauderdale museum's newest exhibition “Island Imprint: A History of the Caribbean Community in Broward County” traces the history and migration patterns of the Caribbean community in South Florida, going back to the 1960s and 70s. Calibe Thompson, Creative Director at Island Syndicate, the creative agency that partnered with History Fort Lauderdale for the exhibition, joined Sundial to discuss a number of the art pieces and the history behind Broward County’s Caribbean population.