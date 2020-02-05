Parkland Father Fred Guttenberg Escorted From State Of The Union After Shouting At President Trump

The father of a high school freshman killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was removed from the audience at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night after shouting out during the president’s speech.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, was escorted calmly out of the balcony gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives chamber toward the end of Trump’s speech.

Guttenberg, a prominent gun safety activist, was invited to the speech by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He declined an interview Tuesday night, but apologized on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

