Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Si Kahn - At 75 By Michael Stock • 58 seconds ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music ShareTweetEmail December 1, 2019 - Si Khan celebrates his 75th birthday and is as busy as ever. Listen Listening... / 32:33 December 1, 2019 - Si Kahn celebrates his 75th birthday and is as busy as ever. Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Peter Asher - The Beatles From A to Zed By Michael Stock • Nov 18, 2019 November 17, 2019 Michael Stock interviews Peter Asher. Listen Listening... / 23:23 November 17, 2019 Michael Stock interviews Peter Asher, author of 'The Beatles From A to Zed"