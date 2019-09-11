Two Hurt In Plane Incident At Boca Raton Airport

A small single-engine plane crashed into a parking lot at Boca Raton Airport on Wednesday, injuring two people, authorities said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert, and the other was treated at the airport, Boca Raton Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jason Stout said.

The plane struck the parking lot of a hangar operation at the airport’s north end, said Clara Bennett, executive director of the Boca Raton Airport Authority.

