US-Cuba relations weaken, El Espacio 23, Miami Art Week and Art Basel

On this Thursday, Dec. 2, episode of Sundial:

Will the U.S. cut ties with Cuba?

There are fears among policy experts that the United States will cut ties with Cuba. The Trump Administration has put in place a series of restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba since taking office, including limits to educational and tourism visas. It is also placing limits on doing business with entities linked to Cuba’s military. WLRN Americas’ editor Tim Padgett joins Sundial to discuss how these announcements could impact U.S.-Cuba relations.

“El Espacio 23” opens today

Miami entrepreneur and art collector Jorge M. Pérez opens “El Espacio 23” in Allapattah today. The new art space will feature thousands of pieces from Pérez’s personal art collection that had been kept away in storage for years. Pérez hopes the space will include Allapattah’s community in advancing South Florida’s arts and culture ecosystem. The opening exhibition is called “Time for Change: Art and Social Unrest in the Jorge M. Peréz Collection.” Sundial visited “El Espacio 23” and talked with Pérez about the space.

Miami Art Week and Art Basel

Starting this week, art lovers from around the world will arrive for Miami Art Week and Art Basel. Patrons can enjoy presentations, events, art purchasing opportunities and many art exhibitions. Brett Sokol, contributing writer on art and culture for The New York Times, joins Sundial to give a rundown of this year’s events and talk about the featured local artists.