White House Creates a New School Safety Tool with Help from Parkland Families

By Alex Daugherty & Francesca Chambers 1 minute ago
  • Fred Guttenberg, right, voices his opposition to reinstatement of Scott Israel as several parents of Parkland Mass Shooting Victims watch on Monday.
    Carl Juste / The Miami Herald

The White House announced a new federal clearinghouse to coordinate for school safety best practices on Monday based on the recommendations of a federal commission created after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two years ago.

The website, schoolsafety.gov, provides resources that allow administrators, teachers, parents and law enforcement to take an assessment of their school district’s current safety practices to create an action plan. It’s the culmination of a year of work for many Parkland families.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said “all students deserve a safe learning environment” and the new website allows for communities to develop safety plans that meet their specific needs.

