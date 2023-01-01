About the documentary

For many, the word Prohibition conjures up scenes of gang wars in New York, New Jersey and Chicago along with some of the decade’s most infamous characters, Bugs Moran, Meyer Lansky and Al Capone. Yet few realize the prominent role South Florida, and its Caribbean neighbors played in the transportation of illegal booze into the U.S. during this infamous era.

Depicting the prohibition era experience from Palm Beach to Key West is the engaging documentary, “Prohibition and the South Florida Connection.”

